WATCH: Patrick Ewing doesn't like it when Georgetown players take bad shots

New Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing has the Hoyas off to their best start in the early part of the season since 2013. At 11-3, optimism surrounding the program is extremely high – and a lot of it has to do with Ewing and his no-sense approach to coaching.

Need an example? Look no further than Tuesday's tilt against DePaul when, after a missed fadeaway jumper from Marcus Derrickson, Ewing called him on it in a brutally honest exchange demanding better shot selection from his second-leading scorer. The result led to one of the best coach scoldings the college basketball season has seen thus far.

"Have you ever shot that shot? Do you work on that shot?" Ewing questioned, leading to an inaudible response that prompted Ewing to fire back. "When?"

Patrick Ewing the realest pic.twitter.com/RGwT93ILs6 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 4, 2018

Call it being hard or simply call it coaching, Ewing's tactics seem to have worked. Derrickson finished with a team-high 24 points and Georgetown went on to win its first Big East game of the season, 90-81 over DePaul.