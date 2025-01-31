Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Brown 9-8, Penn 6-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Penn Quakers and the Brown Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. The Quakers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

Penn is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They strolled past Columbia with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 93-78. That's two games straight that the Quakers have won by exactly 15 points.

Penn was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Brown last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 84-83 to Dartmouth. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Penn's win bumped their record up to 6-11. As for Brown, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season.

Penn came up short against Brown in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 71-64. Can Penn avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brown.