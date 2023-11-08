Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Bucknell 0-1, Penn 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will head out on the road to face off against the Penn Quakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Palestra. Bucknell might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Monday.

Bucknell couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 78-57 to the Fightin' Blue Hens. Bucknell was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-25.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 20 more assists than your opponent, a fact Penn proved on Monday. They blew past the Bloodhounds, posting a 102-57 win at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-34.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Fightin' Blue Hens' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Bison's loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Bucknell is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

Bucknell came up short against Penn when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 73-68. Can Bucknell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Penn is a big 14-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Penn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.