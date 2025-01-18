Halftime Report

Cornell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Penn 42-31.

If Cornell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-5 in no time. On the other hand, Penn will have to make due with a 4-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Cornell 9-5, Penn 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Cornell Big Red and the Penn Quakers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Big Red will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Cornell is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 164.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Columbia. Cornell came out on top against Columbia by a score of 94-83 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Penn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Dartmouth by a score of 73-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Quakers have suffered since November 12, 2024.

Cornell's victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-5. As for Penn, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell just can't miss this season, having nailed 51.7% of their field goals per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for Penn, though, as they've only made 39.5% of theirs this season. Given Cornell's sizable advantage in that area, Penn will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cornell was able to grind out a solid win over Penn in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 87-81. Does Cornell have another victory up their sleeve, or will Penn turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cornell is a big 8-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.