Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Lafayette 1-3, Penn 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Penn Quakers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Lafayette Leopards at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. The timing is sure in Penn's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Lafayette has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Penn fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Md.-E. Shore on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Hawks by a score of 83-80. Penn didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Leopards strolled past the Colonels with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 69-53. The win was just what Lafayette needed coming off of a 76-53 defeat in their prior contest.



This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lafayette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Penn was able to grind out a solid victory over Lafayette when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 74-68. Does Penn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lafayette turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Penn has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Lafayette.