Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 2-1, Penn 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

Saint Joseph's has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Penn Quakers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Palestra. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Hawks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Saint Joseph's will bounce into Friday's game after (finally) beating Villanova, who they had gone 1-8 against in their nine prior meetings. Saint Joseph's walked away with an 83-76 win over Villanova on Tuesday.

Saint Joseph's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rasheer Fleming, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. Derek Simpson was another key player, posting 16 points plus six rebounds.

Saint Joseph's was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Villanova only posted nine.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Penn last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Lafayette by a score of 65-63. The loss was the Quakers' first of the season.

Ethan Roberts put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Saint Joseph's now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Penn, their defeat was their first of the season and also makes their record 2-1.

Saint Joseph's was able to grind out a solid win over Penn when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 69-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Joseph's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 8-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Penn.