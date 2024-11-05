Halftime Report

A win for Penn State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Binghamton 54-23.

If Penn State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Binghamton will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Binghamton 0-0, Penn State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Bryce Jordan Center.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Binghamton smashed the glass last season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they averaged only 32.1.

Looking back to last season, Binghamton finished on the right side of .500 (15-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Penn State will seek to improve after finishing 15-16.

Binghamton ended up a good deal behind Penn State in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, losing 80-65. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Binghamton must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 19.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 15-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Penn State is a big 19.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.