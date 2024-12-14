Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Coppin State 0-11, Penn State 8-2

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn State. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Coppin State Eagles at 12:30 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. The timing is sure in the Nittany Lions' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Eagles have been banged up by 26 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 80-76 to Rutgers.

Zach Hicks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in threes. Freddie Dilione V was another key player, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, Coppin State came up short against North Carolina State on Tuesday and fell 66-56.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Toby Nnadozie, who scored ten points plus seven rebounds and three steals.

Penn State's defeat dropped their record down to 8-2. As for Coppin State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Penn State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've only made 24.6% of their threes this season. Given Penn State's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Penn State against Coppin State in their previous meeting back in December of 2017, as the squad secured an 88-43 victory. In that contest, Penn State amassed a halftime lead of 43-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Penn State is a big 38.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 37.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.