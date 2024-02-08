Who's Playing
Iowa Hawkeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions
Current Records: Iowa 13-9, Penn State 11-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
What to Know
Iowa and the Nittany Lions are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Friday, the Hawkeyes narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Buckeyes 79-77.
Among those leading the charge was Tony Perkins, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last five times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Payton Sandfort, who scored 15 points along with two steals and two blocks.
Indiana typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Penn State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 85-71 victory over the Hoosiers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Penn State.
Penn State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ace Baldwin Jr. out in front who scored 22 points along with eight assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Zach Hicks, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and two steals.
The Hawkeyes' victory bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Nittany Lions, the win got them back to even at 11-11.
Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Iowa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, the Nittany Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.
Iowa came up short against the Nittany Lions in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 83-79. Can Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Penn State and Iowa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Penn State 83 vs. Iowa 79
- Jan 31, 2022 - Penn State 90 vs. Iowa 86
- Jan 22, 2022 - Iowa 68 vs. Penn State 51
- Feb 21, 2021 - Iowa 74 vs. Penn State 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Iowa 77 vs. Penn State 68
- Jan 04, 2020 - Penn State 89 vs. Iowa 86
- Jan 16, 2019 - Iowa 89 vs. Penn State 82
- Feb 03, 2018 - Penn State 82 vs. Iowa 58
- Dec 02, 2017 - Penn State 77 vs. Iowa 73
- Mar 05, 2017 - Iowa 90 vs. Penn State 79