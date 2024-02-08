Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Iowa 13-9, Penn State 11-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iowa and the Nittany Lions are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Hawkeyes narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Buckeyes 79-77.

Among those leading the charge was Tony Perkins, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last five times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Payton Sandfort, who scored 15 points along with two steals and two blocks.

Indiana typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Penn State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 85-71 victory over the Hoosiers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Penn State.

Penn State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ace Baldwin Jr. out in front who scored 22 points along with eight assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Zach Hicks, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Hawkeyes' victory bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Nittany Lions, the win got them back to even at 11-11.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Iowa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, the Nittany Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iowa came up short against the Nittany Lions in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 83-79. Can Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn State and Iowa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.