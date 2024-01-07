Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Michigan 6-8, Penn State 7-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Palestra. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Penn State found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Spartans on the road and fell 92-61. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Penn State has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Penn State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kanye Clary, who scored 21 points along with five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Penn State was D'Marco Dunn's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Golden Gophers by a score of 73-71. Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tarris Reed Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Reed Jr. set a new season high mark in blocks with five. Nimari Burnett was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Nittany Lions' loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for the Wolverines, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Penn State's way against Michigan in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as Penn State made off with a 83-61 win. Will Penn State repeat their success, or does Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.