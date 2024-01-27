Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Penn State Nittany Lions
Current Records: Minnesota 12-7, Penn State 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
What to Know
Minnesota and Penn State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Minnesota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Badgers by a score of 61-59. Minnesota has struggled against Wisconsin recently, as their game on Tuesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.
Minnesota's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elijah Hawkins, who scored 16 points along with nine assists and five rebounds, and Dawson Garcia who scored ten points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hawkins has scored all season.
Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions couldn't handle the Buckeyes on Saturday and fell 79-67.
Puff Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.
The Golden Gophers' defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for the Nittany Lions, they bumped their record down to 9-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Minnesota's sizeable advantage in that area, Penn State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Minnesota came up short against Penn State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 76-69. Thankfully for Minnesota, Jalen Pickett (who scored 32 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.
Series History
Penn State and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Penn State 76 vs. Minnesota 69
- Mar 09, 2022 - Penn State 60 vs. Minnesota 51
- Feb 17, 2022 - Penn State 67 vs. Minnesota 46
- Feb 12, 2022 - Minnesota 76 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 03, 2021 - Penn State 84 vs. Minnesota 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Penn State 83 vs. Minnesota 77
- Jan 15, 2020 - Minnesota 75 vs. Penn State 69
- Mar 14, 2019 - Minnesota 77 vs. Penn State 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Minnesota 65 vs. Penn State 64
- Jan 15, 2018 - Minnesota 95 vs. Penn State 84