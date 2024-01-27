Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Minnesota 12-7, Penn State 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Minnesota and Penn State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Minnesota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Badgers by a score of 61-59. Minnesota has struggled against Wisconsin recently, as their game on Tuesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Minnesota's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elijah Hawkins, who scored 16 points along with nine assists and five rebounds, and Dawson Garcia who scored ten points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hawkins has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions couldn't handle the Buckeyes on Saturday and fell 79-67.

Puff Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Golden Gophers' defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for the Nittany Lions, they bumped their record down to 9-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Minnesota's sizeable advantage in that area, Penn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Minnesota came up short against Penn State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 76-69. Thankfully for Minnesota, Jalen Pickett (who scored 32 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Penn State and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.