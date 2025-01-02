Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Northwestern 10-3, Penn State 11-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Northwestern better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Penn State really get things going. Penn State put the hurt on Penn with a sharp 86-66 victory on Sunday. The Nittany Lions have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 19 points or more this season.

Penn State relied on the efforts of Ace Baldwin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten assists, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. Konan Niederhauser is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Puff Johnson was another key player, posting 11 points.

Penn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Northwestern aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Sunday extended their overall winning streak to four. They blew past Northeastern 85-60. The score was close at the half, but the Wildcats pulled away in the second half with 50 points.

Brooks Barnhizer and Ty Berry were among the main playmakers for Northwestern as the former dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds and the latter went 8 for 10 en route to 23 points plus three steals. Barnhizer's afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Penn State's win bumped their record up to 11-2. As for Northwestern, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

Penn State came up short against Northwestern in their previous matchup back in February, falling 68-63. Will Penn State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Penn State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.