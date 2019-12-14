Watch Penn State vs. Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Alabama basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State (home) vs. Alabama (away)
Current Records: Penn State 8-2; Alabama 4-4
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be seeking to avenge the 73-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 21 of last year.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, Penn State took down the Maryland Terrapins 76-69. The Nittany Lions' F Mike Watkins filled up the stat sheet. He dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards along with four blocks. Watkins didn't help his team much against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Bama also played a game with a lot of turnovers (39) and won 78-68 over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. Five players on Bama scored in the double digits: G Jaden Shackelford (17), F Alex Reese (15), G Kira Lewis Jr. (15), G John Petty (14), and F Javian Davis (11).
Their wins bumped the Nittany Lions to 8-2 and the Crimson Tide to 4-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Penn State enters the contest with 79.5 points per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. But the Crimson Tide come into the matchup boasting the 21st fewest points allowed per game in the league at 77.8. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 21, 2018 - Alabama 73 vs. Penn State 64
