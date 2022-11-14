Who's Playing

Butler @ Penn State

Current Records: Butler 1-0; Penn State 2-0

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Butler Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Bryce Jordan Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Penn State took their contest against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Thursday by a conclusive 90-65 score. The Nittany Lions got double-digit scores from four players: guard Camren Wynter (18), guard Myles Dread (12), forward Kebba Njie (12), and guard Seth Lundy (10).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Butler at home against the New Orleans Privateers last Monday as the team secured an 89-53 win. Among those leading the charge for Butler was Manny Bates, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks.

Penn State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Penn State to 2-0 and the Bulldogs to 1-0. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.57

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.