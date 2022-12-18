Who's Playing

Canisius @ Penn State

Current Records: Canisius 2-7; Penn State 7-3

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will hit the road for the sixth straight game as they head to Bryce Jordan Center at noon ET on Sunday. They will be seeking to avenge the 81-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 10 of 2015.

Canisius was just a bucket short of a win on Saturday and fell 69-68 to the Toledo Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions had enough points to win and then some against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, taking their game 74-59. Four players on the Nittany Lions scored in the double digits: guard Jalen Pickett (20), guard Andrew Funk (20), guard Seth Lundy (16), and guard Myles Dread (15). Funk hadn't helped his team much against the Michigan State Spartans last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Penn State's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Canisius' loss dropped them down to 2-7. In Penn State's win, Andrew Funk shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and Jalen Pickett had 20 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. We'll see if Canisius have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.