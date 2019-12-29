Watch Penn State vs. Cornell: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cornell @ No. 20 Penn State

Current Records: Cornell 1-9; Penn State 10-2

What to Know

The #20 Penn State Nittany Lions have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Cornell Big Red at noon ET on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Nittany Lions took their contest against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils two weeks ago by a conclusive 87-58 score. G Myreon Jones was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Nittany Lions, picking up 21 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Cornell was close but no cigar last week as they fell 80-76 to the Hartford Hawks. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Big Red had been the slight favorite coming in.

This next contest looks promising for the Nittany Lions, who are favored by a full 22.5 points. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Penn State's victory lifted them to 10-2 while Cornell's loss dropped them down to 1-9. We'll see if the Nittany Lions can repeat their recent success or if the Big Red bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Big Red, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.