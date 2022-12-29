Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Penn State

Current Records: Delaware State 1-11; Penn State 9-3

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will play host again and welcome the Delaware State Hornets to Bryce Jordan Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Nittany Lions should still be riding high after a victory, while Delaware State will be looking to regain their footing.

Penn State was able to grind out a solid win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats last week, winning 77-68. It was another big night for Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett, who almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 12 rebounds, and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, Delaware State came up short against the Wagner Seahawks last Tuesday, falling 58-51.

Penn State's victory brought them up to 9-3 while the Hornets' defeat pulled them down to 1-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Nittany Lions are 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. Delaware State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.