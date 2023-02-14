Who's Playing

Illinois @ Penn State

Current Records: Illinois 17-7; Penn State 14-11

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions will be hoping to build upon the 74-59 win they picked up against Illinois when they previously played in December of last year.

Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Maryland Terrapins. Five players on Penn State scored in the double digits: guard Kanye Clary (17), guard Jalen Pickett (15), guard Andrew Funk (14), guard Seth Lundy (11), and guard Myles Dread (11).

Meanwhile, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Illinois proved too difficult a challenge. Illinois came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 69-60. The Fighting Illini's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Coleman Hawkins led the charge as he had 18 points along with eight boards.

Illinois' victory lifted them to 17-7 while Penn State's loss dropped them down to 14-11. If Illinois want to win on Tuesday, they will need to focus on stopping the Nittany Lions' Kanye Clary, who had 17 points, and Jalen Pickett, who had 15 points and five assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.