Who's Playing
Illinois @ Penn State
Current Records: Illinois 17-7; Penn State 14-11
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions will be hoping to build upon the 74-59 win they picked up against Illinois when they previously played in December of last year.
Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Maryland Terrapins. Five players on Penn State scored in the double digits: guard Kanye Clary (17), guard Jalen Pickett (15), guard Andrew Funk (14), guard Seth Lundy (11), and guard Myles Dread (11).
Meanwhile, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Illinois proved too difficult a challenge. Illinois came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 69-60. The Fighting Illini's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Coleman Hawkins led the charge as he had 18 points along with eight boards.
Illinois' victory lifted them to 17-7 while Penn State's loss dropped them down to 14-11. If Illinois want to win on Tuesday, they will need to focus on stopping the Nittany Lions' Kanye Clary, who had 17 points, and Jalen Pickett, who had 15 points and five assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Penn State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.
- Dec 10, 2022 - Penn State 74 vs. Illinois 59
- Mar 03, 2022 - Illinois 60 vs. Penn State 55
- Jan 19, 2021 - Illinois 79 vs. Penn State 65
- Dec 23, 2020 - Illinois 98 vs. Penn State 81
- Feb 18, 2020 - Illinois 62 vs. Penn State 56
- Mar 10, 2019 - Penn State 72 vs. Illinois 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 76
- Feb 11, 2018 - Penn State 74 vs. Illinois 52
- Feb 11, 2017 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - Penn State 71 vs. Illinois 67
- Mar 06, 2016 - Penn State 86 vs. Illinois 79