Watch Penn State vs. Illinois: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Illinois basketball game
Who's Playing
Illinois @ Penn State
Current Records: Illinois 16-9; Penn State 20-5
What to Know
The #9 Penn State Nittany Lions and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is cruising in on an eight-game winning streak while Illinois is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
Penn State strolled past the Northwestern Wildcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 77-61. Forward Lamar Stevens and guard Myles Dread were among the main playmakers for the Nittany Lions as the former had 23 points in addition to seven boards and the latter had 16 points.
Meanwhile, Illinois ended up a good deal behind the Rutgers Scarlet Knights when they played this past Saturday, losing 72-57. Guard Trent Frazier wasn't much of a difference maker for Illinois and finished with only nine points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.
Penn State is now 20-5 while Illinois sits at 16-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nittany Lions come into the contest boasting the 19th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.1. But Illinois enters the game with only six steals given up per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last six years.
- Mar 10, 2019 - Penn State 72 vs. Illinois 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 76
- Feb 11, 2018 - Penn State 74 vs. Illinois 52
- Feb 11, 2017 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - Penn State 71 vs. Illinois 67
- Mar 06, 2016 - Penn State 86 vs. Illinois 79
