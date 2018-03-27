Watch Penn State vs. Mississippi State online: 2018 NIT semifinal live stream, time, date
Penn State had a solid Big 10 season, whereas Mississippi State is in the midst of a great run
Living up to the theme of the tournament, Penn State and Mississippi State wreaked havoc on the left side of the bracket, with both squads taking down No. 1 and No. 2 seeded teams. Penn State knocked off Notre Dame and Marquette, whereas MSU managed to upset Baylor and Louisville.
Penn State had the dubious honor of playing in the absolutely stacked Big 10 this season, which turned out four teams in this year's tournament -- not to mention a Final Four squad. It had a huge late-season win against Ohio State, and now it wants to finish its season with some flair by winning the NIT.
Mississippi State, however, has other plans. It was 22-11 in a strange SEC, and it never really had tournament aspirations. However, the squad absolutely turned on the jets in the postseason. Now, it has the finals in its sites. It just has to get through a talented PSU team.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City
- When: Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Pick: Penn State (-2.5) -- See SportsLine for all odds
