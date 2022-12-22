Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Penn State

Current Records: Quinnipiac 9-3; Penn State 8-3

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats' road trip will continue as they head to Bryce Jordan Center at 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Bobcats will be looking to regain their footing.

Quinnipiac came up short against the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday, falling 63-56.

Meanwhile, Penn State took their contest against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday by a conclusive 97-67 score. Four players on Penn State scored in the double digits: guard Jalen Pickett (16), guard Andrew Funk (15), guard Seth Lundy (10), and guard Kanye Clary (10).

Quinnipiac is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Quinnipiac's loss took them down to 9-3 while Penn State's win pulled them up to 8-3. In their victory, the Nittany Lions relied heavily on Jalen Pickett, who had 16 points and nine assists. the Bobcats will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 15-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.