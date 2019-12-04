Watch Penn State vs. Wake Forest: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Penn State (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Current Records: Penn State 6-1; Wake Forest 5-3

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bryce Jordan Center.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Arizona Wildcats took down Wake 73-66 on Sunday. Wake Forest's loss came about despite a quality game from C Olivier Sarr, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (25) and won 85-64 over the Syracuse Orange. Penn State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Mike Watkins, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 15 points in addition to four blocks, and F Lamar Stevens, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards.

The Demon Deacons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Penn State's win lifted them to 6-1 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. We'll see if the Nittany Lions can repeat their recent success or if Wake bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.