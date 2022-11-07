Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Penn State

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Winthrop Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Bryce Jordan Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Penn State (14-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Winthrop finished last year at 23-9 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Nittany Lions ranked 358th worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the squad accrued only 8.7 on average (bottom 103%). Winthrop experienced some struggles of their own as they were 26th worst when it came to turnovers per game last season, with the team coming up with 14.6 on average (bottom 93%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Penn State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.18

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.