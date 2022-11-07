Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Penn State

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Bryce Jordan Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Eagles finished last year at 23-9 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Penn State (14-17), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Winthrop was 26th worst when it came to turnovers per game last season, with the team coming up with 14.6 on average (bottom 93%). The Nittany Lions experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 358th worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the team accrued only 8.7 on average (bottom 103%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.