Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Dartmouth 9-17; Pennsylvania 16-11

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dartmouth Big Green at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Palestra. The Quakers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

UPenn took their contest against the Brown Bears on Saturday by a conclusive 90-69 score.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Columbia Lions.

UPenn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

UPenn is now 16-11 while Dartmouth sits at 9-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Quakers are stumbling into the game with the second fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. The Big Green have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 30th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Quakers are a big 10-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dartmouth have won two out of their last three games against Pennsylvania.