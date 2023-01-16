Who's Playing

Princeton @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Princeton 12-5; Pennsylvania 9-9

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers and the Pennsylvania Quakers are set to square off in an Ivy matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Palestra. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Tigers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-70 to the Brown Bears.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for UPenn as they fell 75-71 to the Dartmouth Big Green this past Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Princeton is expected to win a tight contest Monday. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1-1 ATS in away games but only 7-7-1 all in all.

The losses put Princeton at 12-5 and UPenn at 9-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Princeton is 14th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. The Quakers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Pennsylvania in the last three years.