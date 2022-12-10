Who's Playing

Temple @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Temple 6-4; Pennsylvania 5-7

What to Know

The Temple Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Pennsylvania Quakers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. Temple will be hoping to build upon the 81-72 win they picked up against UPenn when they previously played in December of last year.

The Owls beat the Saint Joseph's Hawks 70-60 on Tuesday. Temple's guard Khalif Battle did his thing and had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between UPenn and the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with UPenn falling 70-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. On a positive note, guard Jordan Dingle had 25 points in addition to nine rebounds, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 42% of the Quakers' points.

Temple's win lifted them to 6-4 while Pennsylvania's loss dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if the Owls can repeat their recent success or if UPenn bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.