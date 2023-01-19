Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Saint Mary's 16-4; Pepperdine 7-12

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves are 4-12 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Pepperdine and Saint Mary's will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Gaels should still be riding high after a win, while the Waves will be looking to get back in the win column.

Pepperdine came up short against the Brigham Young Cougars on Saturday, falling 91-81. Despite the loss, Pepperdine got a solid performance out of guard Houston Mallette, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's had enough points to win and then some against the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, taking their matchup 78-61. Guard Logan Johnson was the offensive standout of the contest for Saint Mary's, picking up 24 points and six assists along with seven boards.

The Waves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Pepperdine is now 7-12 while the Gaels sit at 16-4. Saint Mary's is 13-2 after wins this year, and Pepperdine is 4-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.27

Odds

The Gaels are a big 12-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Saint Mary's have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Pepperdine.