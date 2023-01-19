Who's Playing
Saint Mary's @ Pepperdine
Current Records: Saint Mary's 16-4; Pepperdine 7-12
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves are 4-12 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Pepperdine and Saint Mary's will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Gaels should still be riding high after a win, while the Waves will be looking to get back in the win column.
Pepperdine came up short against the Brigham Young Cougars on Saturday, falling 91-81. Despite the loss, Pepperdine got a solid performance out of guard Houston Mallette, who had 19 points.
Meanwhile, Saint Mary's had enough points to win and then some against the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, taking their matchup 78-61. Guard Logan Johnson was the offensive standout of the contest for Saint Mary's, picking up 24 points and six assists along with seven boards.
The Waves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Pepperdine is now 7-12 while the Gaels sit at 16-4. Saint Mary's is 13-2 after wins this year, and Pepperdine is 4-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.27
Odds
The Gaels are a big 12-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Saint Mary's have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Pepperdine.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Pepperdine 57
- Jan 13, 2022 - Saint Mary's 77 vs. Pepperdine 62
- Feb 22, 2021 - Saint Mary's 66 vs. Pepperdine 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Pepperdine 60 vs. Saint Mary's 58
- Mar 08, 2020 - Saint Mary's 89 vs. Pepperdine 82
- Jan 18, 2020 - Saint Mary's 78 vs. Pepperdine 69
- Feb 16, 2019 - Saint Mary's 72 vs. Pepperdine 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Pepperdine 84 vs. Saint Mary's 77
- Mar 04, 2018 - Saint Mary's 69 vs. Pepperdine 66
- Feb 22, 2018 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Pepperdine 61
- Jan 13, 2018 - Saint Mary's 91 vs. Pepperdine 67
- Feb 23, 2017 - Saint Mary's 78 vs. Pepperdine 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Saint Mary's 85 vs. Pepperdine 65
- Mar 07, 2016 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Pepperdine 66
- Feb 11, 2016 - Pepperdine 69 vs. Saint Mary's 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pepperdine 67 vs. Saint Mary's 64