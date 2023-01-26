Who's Playing

San Diego @ Pepperdine

Current Records: San Diego 9-12; Pepperdine 7-14

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves haven't won a matchup against the San Diego Toreros since Feb. 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Waves and San Diego will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Pepperdine received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 91-76 to the Portland Pilots. Forward Maxwell Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, San Diego was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 88-83 to Portland. Guard Jase Townsend wasn't much of a difference maker for San Diego; Townsend played for 35 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The Waves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 6-13.

Pepperdine is now 7-14 while the Toreros sit at 9-12. Pepperdine is 4-9 after losses this year, San Diego 6-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Waves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Pepperdine have won eight out of their last 15 games against San Diego.