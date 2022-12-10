Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Santa Barbara 5-2; Pepperdine 5-3

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 8 p.m. ET. Santa Barbara should still be riding high after a win, while the Waves will be looking to get back in the win column.

Pepperdine entered their matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Pepperdine fell to Nevada 85-77. Pepperdine's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Maxwell Lewis, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Santa Barbara and the Pacific Tigers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Gauchos wrapped it up with an 82-71 victory at home. Guard Ajare Sanni was the offensive standout of the contest for Santa Barbara, picking up 22 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Waves are expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Pepperdine lost to Santa Barbara on the road by a decisive 86-74 margin. Maybe Pepperdine will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Waves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Gauchos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Santa Barbara have won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last eight years.