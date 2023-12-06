Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: CS Fullerton 4-4, Pepperdine 4-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

What to Know

CS Fullerton has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Pepperdine Waves at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Firestone Fieldhouse. CS Fullerton might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Sunday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact CS Fullerton proved. They steamrolled past the Fighting Elks 102-52 at home.

Meanwhile, the Waves suffered a painful 91-66 loss at the hands of the Buffaloes on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, Pepperdine had strong showings from Nils Cooper, who scored 10 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Houston Mallette, who scored 15 points.

The Titans' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Waves, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

CS Fullerton is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CS Fullerton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pepperdine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Pepperdine is a 3.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.