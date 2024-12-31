Halftime Report

Gonzaga is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pepperdine 50-32.

If Gonzaga keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-4 in no time. On the other hand, Pepperdine will have to make due with a 6-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Gonzaga 9-4, Pepperdine 6-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.39

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Gonzaga. They and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are looking to tack on another W to their nine-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

Gonzaga will head into Saturday's contest out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 21-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of UCLA by a score of 65-62. The matchup marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the loss, Gonzaga had strong showings from Graham Ike, who went 11 for 16 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds, and Ryan Nembhard, who went 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus eight assists. The match was Ike's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine couldn't handle Santa Clara on Saturday and fell 91-80. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Waves in their matchups with the Broncos: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite their loss, Pepperdine saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dovydas Butka, who went 7 for 9 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Stefan Todorovic, who earned 25 points.

Gonzaga's defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for Pepperdine, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Gonzaga has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pepperdine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Gonzaga's way against Pepperdine in their previous matchup back in January, as Gonzaga made off with an 86-61 win. Does Gonzaga have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pepperdine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 21.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last 4 years.