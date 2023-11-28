Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Idaho State 3-3, Pepperdine 3-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

Pepperdine has been on the road for three straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Idaho State Bengals at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Pepperdine might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Pepperdine found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 90-71 to the Lobos.

Despite their loss, Pepperdine saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Malik Moore, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Michael Ajayi, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bengals were able to grind out a solid victory over the Fighting Camels on Tuesday, taking the game 69-55. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 124 point over/under.

The Waves' loss dropped their record down to 3-5. As for the Bengals, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking forward, Pepperdine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pepperdine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Pepperdine is a big 7.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pepperdine has won all of the games they've played against Idaho State in the last 5 years.