Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Pacific 6-25, Pepperdine 12-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves and the Pacific Tigers are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Orleans Arena in a West Coast postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Pepperdine found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Waves lost to the Gaels, and the Waves lost bad. The score wound up at 83-57. Pepperdine has not had much luck with Saint Mary's recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jevon Porter, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pepperdine struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Pacific's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 16th straight loss. They took a 81-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Toreros.

The losing side was boosted by Tan Yildizoglu, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

The Waves have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season. As for the Tigers, they dropped their record down to 6-25 with that loss, which was their 13th straight on the road.

Everything went Pepperdine's way against Pacific when the teams last played two weeks ago as Pepperdine made off with a 89-70 victory. With Pepperdine ahead 46-25 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Pacific has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.