Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Santa Clara 10-6, Pepperdine 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Santa Clara Broncos and the Pepperdine Waves are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Firestone Fieldhouse. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Santa Clara will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Thursday, the Broncos beat the Lions 68-57.

Santa Clara can attribute much of their success to Carlos Marshall Jr., who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds, and Adama Bal, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 23.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Pepperdine found out the hard way on Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 86-60 bruising that the Bulldogs dished out on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Pepperdine in their matchups with Gonzaga: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Pepperdine's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Houston Mallette, who scored 15 points, and Michael Ajayi who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Broncos' victory bumped their record up to 10-6. As for the Waves, they bumped their record down to 7-9 with that defeat, which was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid win over Pepperdine in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 91-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Santa Clara since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Santa Clara is a 3-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.