Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Drexel 4-2, PFW 3-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will face off against the Drexel Dragons at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Center. One thing working in the Mastodons' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

PFW is headed into Monday's contest after beating the impressive 160-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Penn State. PFW fell 102-89 to Penn State on Wednesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Jackson, who scored 31 points. What's more, he also posted a 25% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Corey Hadnot II, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five steals.

Meanwhile, Drexel posted their closest victory since February 15th on Friday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-71 win over Fordham. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Dragons.

Drexel's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jason Drake, who posted 15 points along with seven assists. Drake's performance made up for a slower matchup against Fairfield on Tuesday. Kobe MaGee was another key player, posting 13 points in addition to two steals.

PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 3-2. As for Drexel, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: PFW has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.