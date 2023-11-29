Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Green Bay 3-3, PFW 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the PFW Mastodons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Phoenix were able to grind out a solid win over the Tommies, taking the game 64-51.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact PFW proved on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Tigers 95-64 at home.

The win got the Phoenix back to even at 3-3. As for the Mastodons, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Green Bay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Green Bay lost to PFW on the road by a decisive 78-61 margin in their previous matchup back in February. Can Green Bay avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Green Bay.