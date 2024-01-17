Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: IUPUI 5-14, PFW 13-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for PFW. The PFW Mastodons and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for PFW and five for IUPUI.

PFW fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Robert Morris on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 91-88. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Wednesday (85), PFW still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars suffered a grim 88-66 defeat to the Golden Grizzlies on Saturday. IUPUI has struggled against Oakland recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Mastodons' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 13-5. As for the Jaguars, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: PFW haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game. Given PFW's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

PFW was able to grind out a solid win over IUPUI in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 81-75. Will PFW repeat their success, or does IUPUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

PFW is a big 17-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

PFW has won 5 out of their last 9 games against IUPUI.