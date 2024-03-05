Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Robert Morris 10-21, PFW 20-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Robert Morris and PFW are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2020, but not for long. The Robert Morris Colonials and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in a Horizon League postseason contest. Robert Morris is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, the Colonials lost to the Mastodons on the road by a decisive 83-65 margin.

The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-21 record this season. As for the Mastodons, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 20-11.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Robert Morris ended up a good deal behind PFW in their previous meeting on Saturday, losing 83-65. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW and Robert Morris both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.