Who's Playing
Robert Morris Colonials @ PFW Mastodons
Current Records: Robert Morris 10-21, PFW 20-11
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Robert Morris and PFW are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2020, but not for long. The Robert Morris Colonials and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in a Horizon League postseason contest. Robert Morris is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.
Last Saturday, the Colonials lost to the Mastodons on the road by a decisive 83-65 margin.
The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-21 record this season. As for the Mastodons, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 20-11.
Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.
Robert Morris ended up a good deal behind PFW in their previous meeting on Saturday, losing 83-65. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
PFW and Robert Morris both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.
- Mar 02, 2024 - PFW 83 vs. Robert Morris 65
- Jan 12, 2024 - Robert Morris 91 vs. PFW 88
- Feb 12, 2023 - Robert Morris 71 vs. PFW 64
- Dec 29, 2022 - Robert Morris 75 vs. PFW 70
- Jan 21, 2022 - PFW 86 vs. Robert Morris 62
- Jan 09, 2022 - PFW 76 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Dec 27, 2020 - PFW 87 vs. Robert Morris 82
- Dec 26, 2020 - Robert Morris 102 vs. PFW 88