Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 0-3, PFW 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the PFW Mastodons at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 12th at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Texas A&M-Commerce might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Friday.

Texas A&M-Commerce was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a painful 81-61 loss at the hands of the Wildcats.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kalen Williams, who earned 19 points. Another player making a difference was Tommie Lewis, who earned 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Mastodons were able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Demons on Tuesday, taking the game 82-74.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead PFW to victory, but perhaps none more so than Quinton Morton-Robertson, who earned 24 points. Rasheed Bello was another key contributor, earning 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Lions bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.0 points per game. As for the Mastodons, their victory bumped their record up to 1-0.

Sunday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been even better at 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Texas A&M-Commerce ended up a good deal behind PFW when the teams last played back in December of 2022, losing 85-68. Can Texas A&M-Commerce avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.