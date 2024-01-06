Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Wright State 7-8, PFW 13-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The timing is sure in PFW's favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Wright State has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

PFW has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 21 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 91-56 win over the Titans. That looming 91-56 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for PFW yet this season.

Meanwhile, Wright State and Clev. State couldn't quite live up to the 161.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Raiders walked away with an 82-70 win over the Vikings on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Wright State did.

The Mastodons have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-2 record this season. As for the Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 7-8.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: PFW just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wright State (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 53% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, PFW is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

PFW is a slight 2-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

PFW and Wright State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.