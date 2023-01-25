Who's Playing

IUPUI @ PFW

Current Records: IUPUI 3-18; PFW 13-8

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the IUPUI Jaguars will be on the road. The Jaguars and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

IUPUI ended up a good deal behind the Detroit Titans when they played this past Saturday, losing 89-77.

Meanwhile, PFW suffered a grim 74-54 defeat to the Northern Kentucky Norse this past Saturday.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, IUPUI lost to PFW at home by a decisive 70-55 margin. Can IUPUI avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Series History

PFW and IUPUI both have four wins in their last eight games.