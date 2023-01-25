Who's Playing
IUPUI @ PFW
Current Records: IUPUI 3-18; PFW 13-8
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the IUPUI Jaguars will be on the road. The Jaguars and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
IUPUI ended up a good deal behind the Detroit Titans when they played this past Saturday, losing 89-77.
Meanwhile, PFW suffered a grim 74-54 defeat to the Northern Kentucky Norse this past Saturday.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, IUPUI lost to PFW at home by a decisive 70-55 margin. Can IUPUI avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
Series History
PFW and IUPUI both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 12, 2023 - PFW 70 vs. IUPUI 55
- Feb 10, 2022 - PFW 72 vs. IUPUI 57
- Dec 14, 2019 - IUPUI 74 vs. PFW 65
- Dec 18, 2018 - PFW 87 vs. IUPUI 77
- Feb 23, 2017 - IUPUI 83 vs. PFW 82
- Jan 25, 2017 - PFW 103 vs. IUPUI 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - IUPUI 80 vs. PFW 77
- Jan 23, 2016 - IUPUI 84 vs. PFW 82