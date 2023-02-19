Who's Playing

Wright State @ PFW

Current Records: Wright State 16-12; PFW 15-13

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Wright State Raiders at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

This past Friday, the Mastodons lost to the Northern Kentucky Norse at home by a decisive 63-50 margin.

Meanwhile, the contest between Wright State and the Cleveland State Vikings this past Friday was not particularly close, with Wright State falling 85-68.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State have won two out of their last three games against PFW.