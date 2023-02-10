Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ PFW
Current Records: Youngstown State 19-6; PFW 15-10
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Penguins and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Youngstown State hasn't won a game against PFW since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Youngstown State proved too difficult a challenge. Youngstown State captured a comfortable 74-56 win.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 85-52, which was the final score in PFW's tilt against the Detroit Titans this past Saturday.
Youngstown State is now 19-6 while the Mastodons sit at 15-10. The Penguins are 12-6 after wins this season, and PFW is 9-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
PFW have won three out of their last five games against Youngstown State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - PFW 76 vs. Youngstown State 71
- Jan 23, 2022 - PFW 82 vs. Youngstown State 71
- Jan 07, 2022 - PFW 71 vs. Youngstown State 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Youngstown State 72 vs. PFW 70
- Feb 12, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. PFW 70