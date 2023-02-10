Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ PFW

Current Records: Youngstown State 19-6; PFW 15-10

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Penguins and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Youngstown State hasn't won a game against PFW since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Youngstown State proved too difficult a challenge. Youngstown State captured a comfortable 74-56 win.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 85-52, which was the final score in PFW's tilt against the Detroit Titans this past Saturday.

Youngstown State is now 19-6 while the Mastodons sit at 15-10. The Penguins are 12-6 after wins this season, and PFW is 9-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Series History

PFW have won three out of their last five games against Youngstown State.