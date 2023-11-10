Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Binghamton 0-1, Pittsburgh 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Petersen Events Center. Binghamton might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Binghamton had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell 72-61 to the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the Aggies, posting a 100-52 win at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-15.

Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to Carlton Carrington, who shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Another player making a difference was Federiko Federiko, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Wildcats' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Bearcats' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-14 record against the spread.

Binghamton took a serious blow against Pittsburgh in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, falling 79-53. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a big 17.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.