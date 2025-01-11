Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Louisville 11-5, Pittsburgh 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Pittsburgh and Louisville are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Pittsburgh had been on a four-game streak of scoring at least 82 points, but Duke put an end to it on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: Pittsburgh lost to Duke, and Pittsburgh lost bad. The score wound up at 76-47. The Panthers' loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

The losing side was boosted by Cameron Corhen, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Stanford on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Louisville aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to five. They came out on top against Clemson by a score of 74-64.

J'Vonne Hadley was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was James Scott, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Pittsburgh's defeat dropped their record down to 12-3. As for Louisville, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Pittsburgh hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.6 points per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Pittsburgh against Louisville in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as the team secured an 86-59 victory. Does Pittsburgh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Louisville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 4-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh and Louisville both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.