Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: North Carolina State 17-13, Pittsburgh 20-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Pittsburgh Panthers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 7:45 p.m. ET on March 9th at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Pittsburgh proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 88-73 victory over the Seminoles.

Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to Blake Hinson, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 0 assists, and Jaland Lowe, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists. It was the first time this season that Lowe posted ten or more assists.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 79-64 fall against the Blue Devils.

North Carolina State's defeat came about despite a quality game from DJ Burns Jr., who scored 27 points along with five rebounds. It was the first time this season that Burns Jr. scored 20 or more points. Mohamed Diarra was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Panthers have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-10 record this season. As for the Wolfpack, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-13 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Pittsburgh hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a solid 7-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.