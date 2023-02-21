Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Georgia Tech 11-16; Pittsburgh 19-8

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Yellow Jackets and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Georgia Tech should still be riding high after a big victory, while Pitt will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went Georgia Tech's way against the Florida Tech Panthers this past Saturday as they made off with a 79-56 win.

Meanwhile, Pitt came up short against the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Saturday, falling 79-72. Pitt got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jamarius Burton (15), center Federiko Federiko (12), guard Nelly Cummings (11), and guard Greg Elliott (11).

In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Yellow Jackets lost to Pitt at home by a decisive 71-60 margin. Can Georgia Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against Pittsburgh.