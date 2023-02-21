Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Georgia Tech 11-16; Pittsburgh 19-8
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Yellow Jackets and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Georgia Tech should still be riding high after a big victory, while Pitt will be looking to get back in the win column.
Everything went Georgia Tech's way against the Florida Tech Panthers this past Saturday as they made off with a 79-56 win.
Meanwhile, Pitt came up short against the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Saturday, falling 79-72. Pitt got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jamarius Burton (15), center Federiko Federiko (12), guard Nelly Cummings (11), and guard Greg Elliott (11).
In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Yellow Jackets lost to Pitt at home by a decisive 71-60 margin. Can Georgia Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against Pittsburgh.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Pittsburgh 71 vs. Georgia Tech 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - Georgia Tech 68 vs. Pittsburgh 62
- Feb 14, 2021 - Georgia Tech 71 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Mar 04, 2020 - Georgia Tech 73 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Feb 08, 2020 - Pittsburgh 73 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2019 - Georgia Tech 73 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia Tech 69 vs. Pittsburgh 54
- Mar 07, 2017 - Pittsburgh 61 vs. Georgia Tech 59
- Feb 28, 2017 - Georgia Tech 61 vs. Pittsburgh 52
- Mar 05, 2016 - Georgia Tech 63 vs. Pittsburgh 59
- Jan 06, 2016 - Pittsburgh 89 vs. Georgia Tech 84