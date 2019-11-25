Watch Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Kansas State (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-2; Kansas State 4-0

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. K-State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Wildcats took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 62-51. F Xavier Sneed was the offensive standout of the game for the Wildcats, as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pitt also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (28) and won 66-41 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Pitt's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Justin Champagnie, who had 18 points along with six boards, and G Xavier Johnson, who had 13 points and six assists.

K-State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped K-State to 4-0 and Pitt to 4-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 115

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.