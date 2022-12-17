Who's Playing

North Florida @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: North Florida 3-6; Pittsburgh 7-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the North Florida Ospreys at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Petersen Events Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went Pitt's way against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday as they made off with a 91-66 victory. The Panthers can attribute much of their success to guard Nelly Cummings, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 24 points, five dimes and six boards, and center Federiko Federiko, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, North Florida was totally in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 88-48 at home.

Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Pitt to 7-4 and North Florida to 3-6. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.14

Odds

The Panthers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.